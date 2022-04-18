Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $51.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

B opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

