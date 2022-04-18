Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 6.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.48. 2,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,417,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $520.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

