Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.37. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

