B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,836.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.93 or 0.07379087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.77 or 1.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048461 BTC.

B-cube.ai Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,335,771 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

