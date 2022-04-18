Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of ACLS opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

