Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

