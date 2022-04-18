Aventus Utility Token Reaches One Day Volume of $180,305.00 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (AVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00106036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Profile

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars.

