Automata Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.45 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $61.85 million and $4.45 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

