Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 6.9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 4,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 858,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get Autohome alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.