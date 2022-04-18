AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOCIF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$25.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

