Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 720 ($9.38) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.14).

AUTO opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 647.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 664.67. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

