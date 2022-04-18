AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 207,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 122,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 1,839,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,499,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

