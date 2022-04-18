Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $282.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

