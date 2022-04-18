Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

