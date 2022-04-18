Atria Investments LLC Purchases 9,590 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Entegris stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

