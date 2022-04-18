Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,841.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $166.32 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.08.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

