Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS opened at $413.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.34. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

