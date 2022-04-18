Atria Investments LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.