Atria Investments LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after buying an additional 654,719 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

