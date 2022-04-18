Atria Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Infosys by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

