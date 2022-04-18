Atria Investments LLC Buys 116 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,318.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,468.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.