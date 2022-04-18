Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $381.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.16 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

