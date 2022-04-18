Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $733.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $660.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.