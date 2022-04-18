Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

CPRT opened at $116.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

