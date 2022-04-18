Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $409.82 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

