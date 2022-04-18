ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The company has a market cap of $632.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

