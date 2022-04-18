Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Up 61.7% in March

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

