Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.