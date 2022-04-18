Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
