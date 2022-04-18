Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

