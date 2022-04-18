ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($50.17) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,824.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

