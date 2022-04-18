ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will announce $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. ASML reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $23.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $25.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $28.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.83.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $605.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.30 and its 200 day moving average is $724.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

