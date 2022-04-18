ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE ASX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.