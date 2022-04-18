Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ASAN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.90. 67,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,625. Asana has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,867,500 and sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

