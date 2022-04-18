Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Sells C$66,750.00 in Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.65 and a one year high of C$13.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

