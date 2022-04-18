Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $370,827.56 and $629.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,666.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.71 or 0.07529556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00274458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00827775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00092140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00606058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,035,189 coins and its circulating supply is 12,990,645 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.