Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.17. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 8,242 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $386,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.