Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.17. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 8,242 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $386,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

