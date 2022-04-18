Ark Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Ark has a total market cap of $134.29 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,457,731 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.