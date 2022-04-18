Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.77% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 84.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,163 shares of company stock valued at $167,640 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. 1,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $775.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.