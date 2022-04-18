Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. 89,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,613. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

