Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of APPN traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

