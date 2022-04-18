APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.85 Million

APIX (APIX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. APIX has a market cap of $6.85 million and $257,055.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

