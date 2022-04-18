ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.18 or 0.07375016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,687.83 or 0.99818944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041683 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

