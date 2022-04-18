Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,454.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454.44 ($18.95).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,676.50 ($21.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,568.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,448.24. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.70). The company has a market cap of £16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.