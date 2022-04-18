Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,410,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 47,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.