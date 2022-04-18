ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 65.0% in March

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

