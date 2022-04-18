Analyzing Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) and EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI)

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) and EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversey and EAU Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.62 billion 0.94 -$174.80 million ($0.64) -12.13 EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EAU Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversey.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and EAU Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.67% 24.92% 3.72% EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diversey and EAU Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 0 4 8 0 2.67 EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversey currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.71%. Given Diversey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diversey is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Diversey shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diversey beats EAU Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharma, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

About EAU Technologies (Get Rating)

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company's fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

