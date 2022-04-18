Analyzing Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Chuy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 8.32 -$10.30 million ($0.32) -173.72 Chuy’s $396.47 million 1.24 $30.18 million $1.50 17.29

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -2.99% -11.80% -5.40% Chuy’s 7.61% 14.62% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kura Sushi USA and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chuy’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $69.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

