Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT at $23.94

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$16.91 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

