Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $44.75

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

