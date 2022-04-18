Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

